Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 9,188 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,977 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 9,188 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,736,916 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $6,055,031,000 after acquiring an additional 505,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,934,935,000 after acquiring an additional 540,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,364,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,528,248 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,532,902,000 after acquiring an additional 36,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $263.22 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $211.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.52 billion, a PE ratio of 215.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and industry commentary highlighted rapid adoption of Prisma AIRS, with customer growth and larger AI security deals suggesting this could become a major new growth engine for Palo Alto Networks. Article Title

Analysts and industry commentary highlighted rapid adoption of Prisma AIRS, with customer growth and larger AI security deals suggesting this could become a major new growth engine for Palo Alto Networks. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Palo Alto Networks’ $10 billion revenue run-rate and strong long-term stock performance, reinforcing the view that the company is still expanding beyond its legacy firewall business. Article Title

Recent coverage emphasized Palo Alto Networks’ $10 billion revenue run-rate and strong long-term stock performance, reinforcing the view that the company is still expanding beyond its legacy firewall business. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank slightly raised FY2027 EPS estimates and kept a Sector Outperform rating with a $320 price target, which supports the bullish case for the stock.

Scotiabank slightly raised FY2027 EPS estimates and kept a Sector Outperform rating with a $320 price target, which supports the bullish case for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities maintained a Market Perform rating and a $302 price target, signaling a mixed but not outright bearish stance.

Northland Securities maintained a Market Perform rating and a $302 price target, signaling a mixed but not outright bearish stance. Negative Sentiment: Northland and Scotiabank lowered some near-term EPS estimates, which could temper enthusiasm if investors focus more on valuation and short-term margin expectations than on longer-term AI growth.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 72,076 shares of company stock worth $17,930,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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