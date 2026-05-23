11,313 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Bought by Karras Company Inc.

Karras Company Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,103 shares of company stock worth $3,160,587. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $120.41 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $120.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here