1,989 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,989 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company's stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More.

Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More.

Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More.

Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More.

IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More.

Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More.

IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More.

Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The DOJ brought a novel false-claims action tied to diversity practices — an emerging legal/regulatory risk that could create reputational and financial uncertainty if it escalates. Read More.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE IBM opened at $253.50 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $220.72 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.03 and a 200-day moving average of $281.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $237.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $361.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $301.94.

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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