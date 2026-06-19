2,264 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Bought by Torrey Payne Wealth Management LLC

Torrey Payne Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,264 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 0.9% of Torrey Payne Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total value of $246,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,237,525.72. This represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,812. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $445.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Rockwell Automation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $454.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $474.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.13. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.44 and a 12-month high of $475.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is 57.38%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

See Also

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