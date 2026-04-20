248,879 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE Bought by Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.

Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 248,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000. StoneCo makes up about 1.7% of Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.09% of StoneCo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in StoneCo by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,234,251 shares of the company's stock worth $80,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,432 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,387,830 shares of the company's stock worth $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,177 shares of the company's stock worth $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 635,677 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $58,017,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in StoneCo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,851 shares of the company's stock worth $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 507,431 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $704.26 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $2.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on StoneCo from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research raised StoneCo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised StoneCo from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.29.

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StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil's retail, restaurant and services sectors.

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