28,909 Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN Acquired by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,909 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $9,462,000. Amgen makes up about 2.3% of Avalon Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Stock Up 3.0%

AMGN opened at $338.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.83 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.49 and a 200-day moving average of $345.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $355.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here