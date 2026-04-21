35,068 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Bought by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,068 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,540,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.5% of AMS Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $185.07. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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