380,495 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 380,495 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $25,558,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $198.68.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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