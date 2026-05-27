5,121 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Acquired by TrustBank

TrustBank acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,121 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of TrustBank's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $310.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $325.86 and its 200 day moving average is $350.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $454.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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