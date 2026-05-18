65,869 Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX Acquired by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,869 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $10,039,000.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refining stake and other Asia-Pacific downstream assets to ENEOS for roughly $2.17 billion, reinforcing its strategy to streamline the portfolio and potentially improve returns. Reuters article on ENEOS buying Chevron assets

Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refining stake and other Asia-Pacific downstream assets to ENEOS for roughly $2.17 billion, reinforcing its strategy to streamline the portfolio and potentially improve returns. Positive Sentiment: Another report framed Chevron’s recent earnings as less weak than the headline numbers suggested, noting that the company’s share price did not fall sharply after the results, which may indicate investors are focusing on underlying cash generation and strategic actions rather than the revenue miss. Yahoo Finance article on Chevron earnings

Another report framed Chevron’s recent earnings as less weak than the headline numbers suggested, noting that the company’s share price did not fall sharply after the results, which may indicate investors are focusing on underlying cash generation and strategic actions rather than the revenue miss. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary this week also compared Chevron with TotalEnergies and discussed broader oil-sector themes, but those pieces were more about sector positioning than a direct new fundamental change for Chevron. Motley Fool comparison article

Market commentary this week also compared Chevron with TotalEnergies and discussed broader oil-sector themes, but those pieces were more about sector positioning than a direct new fundamental change for Chevron. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s latest quarter was mixed, with earnings per share beating estimates but revenue coming in below expectations, which could temper enthusiasm if investors refocus on operating performance rather than asset sales. Chevron stock background

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 195,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $36,032,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 658,045 shares in the company, valued at $121,593,555.10. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 803,570 shares of company stock valued at $151,969,798. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1%

CVX stock opened at $190.91 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's 50 day moving average is $193.14 and its 200-day moving average is $173.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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