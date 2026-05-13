Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.5% of Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $63,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $169,426,000 after buying an additional 440,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $448.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.98 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $258.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.67 and a 1 year high of $469.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 184,598 shares of company stock valued at $49,955,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $391.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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