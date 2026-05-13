Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $41,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho boosted its AMD price target to $515 and said AI server demand remains a major tailwind. Mizuho Just Hiked AMD Price Target to $515: Agentic AI Server Demand Powers the Bull Case

Mizuho boosted its AMD price target to $515 and said AI server demand remains a major tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remains upbeat after AMD’s strong Q1 earnings beat and rising data-center momentum, including AI deals with Meta and OpenAI. AMD MI450 AI Deals With Meta And OpenAI Test Rich Valuation

Wall Street commentary remains upbeat after AMD’s strong Q1 earnings beat and rising data-center momentum, including AI deals with Meta and OpenAI. Positive Sentiment: AMD continues to benefit from renewed investor enthusiasm for the AI chip trade, with shares near record highs and analysts arguing the CPU opportunity in AI is expanding. Intel, AMD, Qualcomm Stocks Rise as AI Chip Rally Reignites

AMD continues to benefit from renewed investor enthusiasm for the AI chip trade, with shares near record highs and analysts arguing the CPU opportunity in AI is expanding. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities raised future earnings estimates for AMD but kept only a Market Perform rating and a much lower price target, reflecting ongoing debate about valuation.

Northland Securities raised future earnings estimates for AMD but kept only a Market Perform rating and a much lower price target, reflecting ongoing debate about valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles focused on AMD’s recent run-up and heavy investor attention, suggesting momentum is strong but also making the stock vulnerable to volatility.

Multiple articles focused on AMD’s recent run-up and heavy investor attention, suggesting momentum is strong but also making the stock vulnerable to volatility. Negative Sentiment: Several reports said the broader semiconductor rally cooled as investors took profits after a strong move, which pressured AMD along with other chip stocks.

Several reports said the broader semiconductor rally cooled as investors took profits after a strong move, which pressured AMD along with other chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including a share sale by EVP Paul Darren Grasby, and continued selling by other AMD insiders may be adding caution after the stock’s sharp rally. Paul Darren Grasby Sells 24,376 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD Stock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 184,598 shares of company stock valued at $49,955,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $391.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $448.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $258.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $469.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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