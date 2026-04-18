AE Wealth Management LLC Has $19.01 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,468 shares of the company's stock after selling 109,971 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after buying an additional 167,707 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEP

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PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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