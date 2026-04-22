Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,735 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $29,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,931 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

A stock opened at $122.10 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.20 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $163.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on A

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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