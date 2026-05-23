Americana Partners LLC Acquires 17,293 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,284 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.14.

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,103 shares of company stock worth $3,160,587 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $474.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $120.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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