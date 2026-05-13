AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts: Sign Up

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $231.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.25. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho set a $270.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AME

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here