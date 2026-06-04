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Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,801 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Amgen logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Archvest Wealth Advisors initiated a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter, buying 3,801 shares valued at about $1.19 million. Amgen now ranks as the firm’s 25th largest holding.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with 76.5% of Amgen’s stock held by hedge funds and other institutional investors. Several large firms, including Vanguard and Capital World Investors, also added to their stakes.
  • Amgen reported a better-than-expected quarter, posting $5.15 EPS on $8.62 billion in revenue, and it raised FY2026 guidance to $21.70–$23.10 EPS. The stock currently carries an average analyst rating of Hold with a consensus price target of $355.19.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,801 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Amgen comprises approximately 0.3% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $17,949,296,000 after buying an additional 961,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,414,296,000 after buying an additional 282,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after buying an additional 1,935,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,665,822,000 after buying an additional 1,035,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,162,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $338.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.38. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.83 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $355.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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