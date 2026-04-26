Arizona State Retirement System Takes $10.36 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,166 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research cut Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.41.

View Our Latest Report on FISV

Fiserv Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of FISV stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $191.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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