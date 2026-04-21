Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $15.91 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 236,494 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,911,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $221.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Fiserv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Get Our Latest Report on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here