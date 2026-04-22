Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,595 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $160,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,172 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,144 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JM2 Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOG opened at $330.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.49 and a 1-year high of $350.15.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 7.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alphabet from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $346.03.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the sale, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Google has embedded Gemini into Chrome for ~3.5 billion users and added “Skills for Gemini,” which puts AI prompts into the purchase journey — a distribution boost for Gemini that could lift ad engagement and cloud/AI services monetization. Google Embeds AI Into Chrome for 3.5 Billion Users
- Positive Sentiment: Vodafone will offer advanced cybersecurity and agentic AI to small-business customers through its strategic Google Cloud tie‑up, expanding Google Cloud’s go‑to‑market reach in Europe and recurring-revenue potential. Vodafone offers small businesses cybersecurity, AI capability with Google tie-up
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Alphabet to $375 (from $348) while citing Cloud strength and easing ad‑share fears tied to ChatGPT — analyst support helps underpin investor sentiment ahead of Cloud Next and upcoming earnings. UBS Raises Alphabet's Target to $375
- Neutral Sentiment: Google is rolling Gemini in Chrome into new Asia‑Pacific markets (Australia, Indonesia, etc.), increasing international reach but with monetization and adoption still to play out. Google Tightens Global Grip as Gemini in Chrome Expands
- Neutral Sentiment: Google’s new inference‑focused TPU roadmap and reports of talks with suppliers (e.g., Marvell) signal stronger cloud differentiation and margin potential — but some partnership reports remain unconfirmed and timing is uncertain. Google to Release New AI Chips, Challenging Nvidia
- Neutral Sentiment: Morningstar is in advanced talks to lease ~300k sq ft of Google’s Thompson Center redevelopment in Chicago — reduces real‑estate vacancy risk but is a modest operational detail versus core business drivers. Morningstar to lease big chunk of Loop’s Thompson Center from Google
- Negative Sentiment: A reported 13F filing from Cardano Risk Management shows massive (~90%) reductions in GOOG/GOOGL holdings — if accurate, large paper cuts can create short‑term selling pressure (filing/parse caveats apply). Fund Update: Cardano Risk Management Just Disclosed New Holdings
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director John Hennessy disclosed a sale of 1,050 shares in mid‑April — a small sale value‑wise but often read negatively by momentum traders. Insider Selling: John Hennessy SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting Google leaders’ anxiety about losing the AI coding/tools race and competitive pressure from Nvidia/others may be weighing on sentiment, amplifying rotation out of some tech names. Why Google Leaders Are Becoming Anxious About Losing the AI Coding Race
Alphabet Profile
(Free Report
)
Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.
Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
Featured Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.
While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead.
This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.Get This Free Report