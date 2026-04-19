Assetmark Inc. Purchases Shares of 62,767 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,767 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,446 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Fiserv Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm's 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $221.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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