B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 137.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,791 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 631,701 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $89,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE UBER opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $154.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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