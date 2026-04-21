Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Acquires 4,046 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Banque de Luxembourg S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Banque de Luxembourg S.A.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.07. The company has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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