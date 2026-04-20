Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 16,818 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,818 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $63.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $221.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.Fiserv's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stephens cut their price target on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Compass Point cut their price target on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

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