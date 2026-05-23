Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 498,300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,840 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 49,830 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 2.7% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vertiv by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,885,000 after buying an additional 1,091,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,667,000 after purchasing an additional 992,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $327.78 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $300.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.96. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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