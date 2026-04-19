Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 487,695 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 487,695 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $32,758,000. Fiserv makes up about 1.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $221.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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