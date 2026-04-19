Bosman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Bosman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises 1.0% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bosman Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,298 shares of the company's stock worth $3,226,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,730,713 shares of the company's stock worth $1,906,260,000 after purchasing an additional 789,755 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,625 shares of the company's stock worth $1,816,632,000 after purchasing an additional 113,612 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,803,173 shares of the company's stock worth $1,258,615,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,640 shares of the company's stock worth $1,080,253,000 after purchasing an additional 192,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts: Sign Up

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.9%

SPOT opened at $536.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $494.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.18.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $875.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $690.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,773.68. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here