Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 8,025 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,929 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AAPL opened at $294.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.26 and a 1-year high of $317.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.15 and a 200 day moving average of $273.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.85.

View Our Latest Report on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 97,875 shares of company stock worth $24,998,541 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

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