Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $84.49 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,911 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.9% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $84,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.67.

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Visa Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of V opened at $329.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock's 50-day moving average is $312.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.42. The stock has a market cap of $590.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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