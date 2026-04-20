Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Purchases 825 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $688.55 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $627.49 and a 200 day moving average of $650.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.02 EPS. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $900.00 target price (up from $870.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $837.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 165,079 shares of company stock valued at $105,624,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Key Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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