Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 44,056 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,056 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,446 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $221.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Northcoast Research lowered Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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