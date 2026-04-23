Bull Street Advisors LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Bull Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,850 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $25,558,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $174,502,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $6,569,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $221.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FISV

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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