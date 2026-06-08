Capital International Inc. CA Has $16.32 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,219 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Restaurant Brands International worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company's stock.

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Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of QSR stock opened at $72.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.33 and a 1 year high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is 91.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $754,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,209.60. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,877,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 478,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,956,471.05. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,198,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised Restaurant Brands International from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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