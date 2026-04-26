Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Makes New $13.48 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,726 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $191.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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