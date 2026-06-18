Castle Hook Partners LP Purchases 11,506 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $204.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $208.68 and its 200 day moving average is $192.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s bond sale drew strong demand, with reports that the company booked about $85 billion in orders for its jumbo debt offering. That suggests investors still see NVDA as a high-quality credit and gives the company more flexibility to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

NVIDIA’s bond sale drew strong demand, with reports that the company booked about $85 billion in orders for its jumbo debt offering. That suggests investors still see NVDA as a high-quality credit and gives the company more flexibility to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted continued AI demand and upbeat commentary around NVIDIA’s growth, including strong revenue, expanding margins, and analyst views that the stock still looks attractive relative to peers. Article Title

Several articles highlighted continued AI demand and upbeat commentary around NVIDIA’s growth, including strong revenue, expanding margins, and analyst views that the stock still looks attractive relative to peers. Positive Sentiment: Recent partnerships and ecosystem wins, including HPE’s AI Factory expansion with NVIDIA and other data-center related deals, reinforce NVDA’s central role in AI infrastructure. Article Title

Recent partnerships and ecosystem wins, including HPE’s AI Factory expansion with NVIDIA and other data-center related deals, reinforce NVDA’s central role in AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA executives, including Jensen Huang, continued to promote AI as a long-term driver for U.S. manufacturing and jobs, but these comments were mostly thematic and did not include a new financial catalyst. Article Title

NVIDIA executives, including Jensen Huang, continued to promote AI as a long-term driver for U.S. manufacturing and jobs, but these comments were mostly thematic and did not include a new financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports warned that NVIDIA could face an AI funding squeeze as customers and infrastructure partners rely more heavily on debt and become more disciplined about capital spending. That concern is weighing on sentiment across AI stocks, including NVDA. Article Title

Multiple reports warned that NVIDIA could face an AI funding squeeze as customers and infrastructure partners rely more heavily on debt and become more disciplined about capital spending. That concern is weighing on sentiment across AI stocks, including NVDA. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller Jim Chanos’ comparison of the AI buildout to the dot-com era added to worries that the current AI capex boom could eventually slow or disappoint, pressuring sentiment on NVIDIA and peers. Article Title

Short-seller Jim Chanos’ comparison of the AI buildout to the dot-com era added to worries that the current AI capex boom could eventually slow or disappoint, pressuring sentiment on NVIDIA and peers. Negative Sentiment: There were also repeated headlines about NVIDIA being “under pressure” and lagging some semiconductor peers, reflecting investor concern that the stock may be pausing after a huge run and facing valuation scrutiny. Article Title

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,300,457 shares of company stock valued at $274,041,153 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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