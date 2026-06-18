CastleKnight Management LP Buys 143,200 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 143,200 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.14% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,976.96. This trade represents a 336.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Chidsey bought 153,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,139,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,660,817.80. This trade represents a 15.50% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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