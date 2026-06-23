Cedarwood Wealth LLC Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cedarwood Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,007 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000. Apple makes up approximately 5.5% of Cedarwood Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $297.01 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $290.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.96 and a 52 week high of $317.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.85.

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Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,875 shares of company stock worth $24,998,541. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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