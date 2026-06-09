Cerity Partners LLC Has $163.76 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,287 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $163,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,830,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,007 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,189,293,000 after purchasing an additional 392,319 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ stock has been buoyed by a stronger tone in financial shares overall, with sector updates showing banks and financials moving higher during the session, which supports GS as a bellwether for the group.

Goldman Sachs’ stock has been buoyed by a stronger tone in financial shares overall, with sector updates showing banks and financials moving higher during the session, which supports GS as a bellwether for the group. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight Goldman’s bullish research calls and market commentary, including additions to its U.S. Conviction List and upbeat views on stocks with upside potential, reinforcing investor confidence in the firm’s market positioning.

Several articles highlight Goldman’s bullish research calls and market commentary, including additions to its U.S. Conviction List and upbeat views on stocks with upside potential, reinforcing investor confidence in the firm’s market positioning. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also noted Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon’s comments that the market has enough capital to fund major AI IPOs such as SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI, which underscores Goldman’s role in high-profile capital markets activity.

Coverage also noted Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon’s comments that the market has enough capital to fund major AI IPOs such as SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI, which underscores Goldman’s role in high-profile capital markets activity. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ warning that the market is showing increasing signs of exuberance around AI and other growth themes may be seen as prudent risk management rather than a direct negative for earnings.

Goldman Sachs’ warning that the market is showing increasing signs of exuberance around AI and other growth themes may be seen as prudent risk management rather than a direct negative for earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Goldman pushed its Fed rate-cut expectations out to 2027 after strong U.S. jobs data could affect rate-sensitive sectors, but the direct impact on GS is unclear and may simply reflect a firmer macro backdrop.

Reports that Goldman pushed its Fed rate-cut expectations out to 2027 after strong U.S. jobs data could affect rate-sensitive sectors, but the direct impact on GS is unclear and may simply reflect a firmer macro backdrop. Negative Sentiment: The biggest offset is the broader weakness in financial stocks reported late Monday, which could cap upside if investors rotate out of banks and brokers.

The biggest offset is the broader weakness in financial stocks reported late Monday, which could cap upside if investors rotate out of banks and brokers. Negative Sentiment: News that chief legal officer Kathy Ruemmler will remain as an adviser after resigning over Epstein ties adds an overhang of reputational and governance scrutiny, even if it is not a core business issue.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,045.74 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $941.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $903.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $609.31 and a one year high of $1,098.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Dbs Bank lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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