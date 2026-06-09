Cerity Partners LLC Has $197.66 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566,130 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 50,337 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $197,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Cisco to $150 from $135 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has meaningful upside. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Cisco to from $135 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst-focused pieces highlighted Cisco as a buy or attractive long-term holding, reinforcing investor optimism around the company’s earnings power and valuation. Zacks

Several analyst-focused pieces highlighted Cisco as a or attractive long-term holding, reinforcing investor optimism around the company’s earnings power and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Articles emphasized Cisco’s growing role in AI infrastructure and cybersecurity, suggesting the market is rewarding the company’s shift beyond legacy networking hardware. Yahoo Finance

Articles emphasized Cisco’s growing role in and cybersecurity, suggesting the market is rewarding the company’s shift beyond legacy networking hardware. Neutral Sentiment: A broader Nasdaq rebound after a three-day losing streak also provided a favorable backdrop for large-cap tech names like Cisco. Yahoo Finance

A broader after a three-day losing streak also provided a favorable backdrop for large-cap tech names like Cisco. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage noted Cisco is trading near its 52-week high, which reflects strong momentum but also suggests some investors may be weighing whether much of the upside is already priced in. 24/7 Wall St.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,312.97. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.87 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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