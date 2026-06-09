Cerity Partners LLC Has $462.84 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,543,480 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of TJX Companies worth $462,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omnitrust Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,405,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $215,897,000 after purchasing an additional 109,752 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 909,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 310,927 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 311,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $47,787,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 153,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of TJX opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $156.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82. The company has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 73,786 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,268 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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