Cerity Partners LLC Sells 12,246 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,753 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 12,246 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $107,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $314.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Stryker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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