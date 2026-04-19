Chicago Capital LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,585 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fiserv by 35.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,324,073,000 after buying an additional 6,714,536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 116.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,906 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $454,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,349 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,198,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2,134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 993,068 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $171,215,000 after purchasing an additional 948,634 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $63.97 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $221.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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