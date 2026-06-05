Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 7,112 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,731 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,162,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after buying an additional 1,935,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,665,822,000 after buying an additional 1,035,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $17,949,296,000 after buying an additional 961,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Amgen by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,226,372 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $346,076,000 after acquiring an additional 863,216 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of AMGN opened at $345.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.83 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $355.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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