Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $6,505,000. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 2.9% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Marathon Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,543,058. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $244.63 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $272.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $244.99 and its 200 day moving average is $213.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 31.95 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $264.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $272.94.

View Our Latest Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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