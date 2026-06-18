Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,228,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,251,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company's stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock worth $101,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,681 shares of the company's stock worth $91,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.88.

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Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:PM opened at $179.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $193.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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