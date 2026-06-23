Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 44,807 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,197 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Kroger worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 44.33% and a net margin of 0.71%.The company had revenue of $46.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Kroger from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.56.

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Trending Headlines about Kroger

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Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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