Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX - Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,765 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 68,539 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC's holdings in Mplx were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Mplx

Here are the key news stories impacting Mplx this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised several of its earnings estimates for MPLX, including Q2 2026 EPS to $1.01, Q4 2026 EPS to $1.04, Q3 2027 EPS to $1.10, and Q4 2027 EPS to $1.09, which could support investor confidence in the partnership’s earnings outlook.

US Capital Advisors raised several of its earnings estimates for MPLX, including Q2 2026 EPS to $1.01, Q4 2026 EPS to $1.04, Q3 2027 EPS to $1.10, and Q4 2027 EPS to $1.09, which could support investor confidence in the partnership’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The broader energy-infrastructure backdrop remains constructive, with rising natural gas demand tied to LNG exports and power needs, which may support midstream volume growth over time.

The broader energy-infrastructure backdrop remains constructive, with rising natural gas demand tied to LNG exports and power needs, which may support midstream volume growth over time. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors trimmed some longer-term estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $3.97, FY2027 EPS to $4.26, and FY2028 EPS to $4.52, signaling that the upside remains modest and not all forecasts moved higher.

Mplx Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $59.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0765 per share. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Mplx's dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MPLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mplx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP NYSE: MPLX is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership's asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

See Also

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