Cwm LLC Reduces Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,085 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 15,163 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of Teleflex worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,138 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts: Sign Up

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $132.01 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $138.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.57 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $138.50.

View Our Latest Report on Teleflex

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teleflex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teleflex wasn't on the list.

While Teleflex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here