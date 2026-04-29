Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,868 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $66,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,583,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,514,053,000 after purchasing an additional 198,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,233,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,850,687,000 after purchasing an additional 322,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,244,670,000 after purchasing an additional 141,790 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,199.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,864,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $868,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 323,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $675.00 to $580.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $655.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $564.12 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $592.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.18. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $433.00 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Deere & Company's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Deere & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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