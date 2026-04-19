Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,632 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,911,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,047,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $63.97 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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